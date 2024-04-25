Business Standard
PG Technoplast unveils new air conditioning manufacturing unit in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
PG Technoplast, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PG Electroplast (PGEL), today marked a significant milestone with the unveiling of its new marquee air conditioning manufacturing facility for North India in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. This strategic investment aims to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions in India and expand the company's footprint in the rapidly growing air conditioning market.
The brand-new facility, spanning an impressive 200,000 sq.ft manufactures a comprehensive range of split ACs ranging from 0.75T to 2.0T with installed annual capacities of 360k AC Indoor Units, 360k AC Outdoor Units and 250k Window ACs. Its production capabilities, including the manufacturing of AC units, cover sheet metal components, powder coating plant, heat exchangers, and copper tubing systems. This unit will create additional employment for over 1,000 people.
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

