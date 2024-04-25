Business Standard
KPI Green Energy standalone net profit rises 198.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 76.11% to Rs 167.94 crore
Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 198.50% to Rs 25.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.11% to Rs 167.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.31% to Rs 103.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.45% to Rs 723.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 487.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales167.9495.36 76 723.76487.53 48 OPM %38.7424.43 -34.1231.53 - PBDT45.6414.96 205 176.37120.14 47 PBT35.679.94 259 140.90101.04 39 NP25.858.66 198 103.7278.39 32
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

