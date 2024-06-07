Business Standard
Phaneesh Murthy joins InfoBeans as Advisor

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
InfoBeans Technologies has brought on IT industry veteran Phaneesh Murthy as Advisor to the Board to help achieve their long-term growth goals. Bringing his immense expertise from leadership roles in Infosys, iGate and advising a number of companies, Murthy will help the InfoBeans team become a sought after global name in the digital engineering and AI spheres.
With decades of collective experience and proven track record of success in scaling businesses, Murthy brings invaluable insights and strategic guidance in positioning companies for rapid expansion and market dominance. As Advisor to the Board, Murthy will help InfoBeans with strategy for accelerated growth and the right positioning for scaling, leading to greater value creation.
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

