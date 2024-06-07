Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 679.4 points or 1.96% at 35413.82 at 09:38 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Mastek Ltd (up 11.69%), Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 10.78%),Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 9.37%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 8.59%),Black Box Ltd (up 5.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 5.19%), R Systems International Ltd (up 5.04%), InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 4.94%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 4.91%), and Wipro Ltd (up 4.51%).

On the other hand, Control Print Ltd (down 6.76%), Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 3.28%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.99%) turned lower.

At 09:38 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 616.01 or 1.29% at 48309.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 91.56 points or 0.62% at 14891.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 121.05 points or 0.53% at 22942.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 357.49 points or 0.48% at 75432.

On BSE,2421 shares were trading in green, 587 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

