Piyush Goyal reaffirms Government's continued commitment to strengthening facilitative trade ecosystem

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has reaffirmed the Governments continued commitment to strengthening a facilitative trade ecosystem through ongoing initiatives for ease of doing business and the creation of enhanced global market access for Indian exporters. He made these comments at a meeting with Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and Industry Associations yesterday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content