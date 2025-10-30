Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piyush Goyal reaffirms Government's continued commitment to strengthening facilitative trade ecosystem

Piyush Goyal reaffirms Government's continued commitment to strengthening facilitative trade ecosystem

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has reaffirmed the Governments continued commitment to strengthening a facilitative trade ecosystem through ongoing initiatives for ease of doing business and the creation of enhanced global market access for Indian exporters. He made these comments at a meeting with Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and Industry Associations yesterday.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

