Platinum Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.30% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.15% to Rs 61.22 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Platinum Industries declined 11.30% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.15% to Rs 61.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 65.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.61.2265.2322.2325.1113.8615.9213.1515.3110.0511.33