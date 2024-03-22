Platinum Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.30% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.15% to Rs 61.22 croreNet profit of Platinum Industries declined 11.30% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.15% to Rs 61.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 65.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales61.2265.23 -6 OPM %22.2325.11 -PBDT13.8615.92 -13 PBT13.1515.31 -14 NP10.0511.33 -11
