Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Platinum Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.30% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 6.15% to Rs 61.22 crore
Net profit of Platinum Industries declined 11.30% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.15% to Rs 61.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 65.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales61.2265.23 -6 OPM %22.2325.11 -PBDT13.8615.92 -13 PBT13.1515.31 -14 NP10.0511.33 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Platinum Industries IPO subscribed 8.04 times

Platinum Industries IPO subscribed 22.19 times

Platinum Industries IPO subscribed 99.01 times

Platinum Industries IPO ends with stellar subscription

Platinum Industries jumps on debut

L&amp;T, Wipro, Mazagon Dock, Tata Communications in focus

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Jharkhand

US Wall Street hits fresh highs

Exicom Tele-Systems consolidated net profit rises 38.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Paisalo Digital allots 44.90 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEISRO 3rd Pushpak missionArvind Kejriwal Arrest LiveIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon