Friday, October 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PM to unveil youth-focused initiatives worth more than Rs 62000 crore

PM to unveil youth-focused initiatives worth more than Rs 62000 crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch PM-SETU for upgradation of 1,000 Government ITIs across the country with an investment of Rs60,000 crore. Simultaneously, few more other programmes would be launched such as Bihars revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana, providing monthly allowance of Rs. 1,000 to 5 lakh Graduates for two years; inaugurate Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University in Bihar to boost Industry-Oriented courses and Vocational Education as well as 1,200 Vocational Skill Labs established in Navodaya Vidyalayas and Eklavya Model Residential Schools across 34 States and UTs; lay the foundation stone for new academic and research facilities in four universities of Bihar and dedicate new campus of NIT Patna in Bihta and felicitate ITI Toppers at Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh. This is a decisive push to education, skilling and entrepreneurship across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KFin Technologies allots 33,993 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies allots 33,993 equity shares under ESOP

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Western Railways project

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Western Railways project

Nifty below 24,850; media shares slide

Nifty below 24,850; media shares slide

US dollar's share of reserves held steady in second quarter of 2025 when adjusted for FX moves

US dollar's share of reserves held steady in second quarter of 2025 when adjusted for FX moves

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon