Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit declines 21.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.59% to Rs 16.40 croreNet profit of Polymechplast Machines declined 21.54% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 16.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.4015.68 5 OPM %5.187.21 -PBDT1.031.15 -10 PBT0.800.92 -13 NP0.510.65 -22
