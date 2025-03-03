Monday, March 03, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound currency speculators turn net long

Pound currency speculators turn net long

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators made a sharp recovery and turned net long in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 4463 contracts in the data reported through February 25, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 5042 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 22,100; metal shares lose sheen

Nifty trades below 22,100; metal shares lose sheen

NLC India bags 200 MW wind power project from SJVN

NLC India bags 200 MW wind power project from SJVN

Sensex tumbles 975 pts; Nifty tanks below 22,250; broader mkt underperforms

Sensex tumbles 975 pts; Nifty tanks below 22,250; broader mkt underperforms

Glenmark Pharma gains after arm launches Acetylcysteine injection

Glenmark Pharma gains after arm launches Acetylcysteine injection

Ruby Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ruby Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon