Ruby Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ruby Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Super Spinning Mills Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, Windlas Biotech Ltd and Brooks Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 March 2025.

Super Spinning Mills Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, Windlas Biotech Ltd and Brooks Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 March 2025.

Ruby Mills Ltd soared 13.54% to Rs 205.05 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12836 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2006 shares in the past one month.

 

Super Spinning Mills Ltd surged 9.31% to Rs 11.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11926 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd spiked 9.06% to Rs 179.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 376 shares in the past one month.

Windlas Biotech Ltd jumped 7.97% to Rs 821.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10550 shares in the past one month.

Brooks Laboratories Ltd spurt 7.91% to Rs 106.24. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6678 shares in the past one month.

Solarium Green Energy rallies on bagging Rs 3-cr work order from BSF Jammu

NCC bags order worth Rs 219 crore from state Govt

L&T's power transmission & distribution division bags 'large' order in India & Overseas

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Maruti Suzuki total sales rise nearly 1% to 199,400 units in Feb'25

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

