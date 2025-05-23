Friday, May 23, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 130 cr

Power Mech Projects spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 130 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Power Mech Projects surged 11.41% to Rs 3,283 after the company reported a 53.76% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 129.79 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 84.41 crore in the year-ago period.

The robust bottom-line performance was driven by strong revenue growth and steady operating margins.

Revenue from operations rose 42.39% YoY to Rs 1,853.28 crore in Q4 FY25, from Rs 1,301.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 180.90 crore, up 48.21% from Rs 122.06 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1687.29 crore in Q4 FY25, up 50.69% to Rs 1,119.69 crore in Q4 FY24. The cost of material consumed was Rs 283.54 crore (up 23.55% YoY), contract execution expenses stood at Rs 1,152.93 crore (up3% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 185.78 crore (up 20% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 39.92% to Rs 347.55 crore on a 24.43% rise in revenue to Rs 5,234.14 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share (12.5%) for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

