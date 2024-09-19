Power Mech rises on Rs 865-cr order win from Vedanta's subsidiary

Power Mech Projects added 1.58% to Rs 6,569.90 after the company received an order for operation and maintenance (O&M) of thermal power plant of Talwandi Sabo Power (a subsidiary of Vedanta) worth Rs 865 crore.

The tenure of this contract is of 5 years with effect from 1 November 2024. The total value of the project is Rs 865 crore.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).

The project involves O&M of 3X660 MW supercritical thermal power plant of Talwandi Sabo Power at Banawala village, Mansa District in Punjab.