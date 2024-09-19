Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech rises on Rs 865-cr order win from Vedanta's subsidiary

Power Mech rises on Rs 865-cr order win from Vedanta's subsidiary

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Power Mech Projects added 1.58% to Rs 6,569.90 after the company received an order for operation and maintenance (O&M) of thermal power plant of Talwandi Sabo Power (a subsidiary of Vedanta) worth Rs 865 crore.
The project involves O&M of 3X660 MW supercritical thermal power plant of Talwandi Sabo Power at Banawala village, Mansa District in Punjab.
The tenure of this contract is of 5 years with effect from 1 November 2024. The total value of the project is Rs 865 crore.
Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).
 
The company had reported 17.93% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.13 crore on a 16.44% increase in sales to Rs 1,007.39 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

