Wednesday, September 16, 2026 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pranav Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pranav Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Mangalam Seeds Ltd, Ladderup Finance Ltd, Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd and Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2026.

Mangalam Seeds Ltd, Ladderup Finance Ltd, Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd and Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2026.

Pranav Constructions Ltd lost 16.86% to Rs 107.75 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Mangalam Seeds Ltd tumbled 11.37% to Rs 124. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 279 shares in the past one month.

Ladderup Finance Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 62.82. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5188 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

The new asset class proposed by the market regulator, which will fit in between mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMS), will open up new business opportunities for domestic asset management companies (AMCs). But it may eat into so

How to Rebalance Your Portfolio Once a Year

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

Govt raises EPFO wage ceiling to ₹25,000; 5.1 mn more workers to be covered

cab service, taxi, ola, uber

Govt orders cab aggregators to stop advance tipping before ride booking

EPFO

Govt raises EPFO wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 per month from Rs 15,000

IGNOU July admissions 2026

IGNOU July admissions 2026: Registration deadline extended till Sep 30

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd dropped 9.81% to Rs 4.23. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7655 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd plummeted 9.74% to Rs 36.99. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1576 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices snap 2-day losses; FMCG shares rally

Indices snap 2-day losses; FMCG shares rally

Indices trade higher; realty shares plunge

Indices trade higher; realty shares plunge

Japan stocks recover as lower oil prices ease market pressure

Japan stocks recover as lower oil prices ease market pressure

China stocks rise on trade hopes and AI gains

China stocks rise on trade hopes and AI gains

BMW Ventures climbs after securing Rs 73 crore orders from Tata Projects

BMW Ventures climbs after securing Rs 73 crore orders from Tata Projects

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveEPFO Ceiling HikeStocks to BuyNifty OutlookUPI vs CardsMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST