Premier Energies bags orders worth Rs 1,234 crore for supplying solar modules

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Premier Energies said that its subsidiary Premier Energies Photovoltaic has received and accepted orders aggregating to Rs 1,234 crore from existing customers.

The aforementioned orders are for supplying solar modules.

The supply of Modules is scheduled to commence from April 2025.

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 255.22 crore in Q3 FY25, up 490.51% from Rs 43.22 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 140.47% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,713.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

The scrip fell 1.63% to currently trade at Rs 985 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

