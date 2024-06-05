Business Standard
Premier Explosives Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Khandwala Securities Ltd, Anik Industries Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd and Repro India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 June 2024.
Premier Explosives Ltd tumbled 7.46% to Rs 2195 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7213 shares in the past one month.
Khandwala Securities Ltd lost 7.00% to Rs 27.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2880 shares in the past one month.
Anik Industries Ltd crashed 6.24% to Rs 43.74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2004 shares in the past one month.
Next Mediaworks Ltd plummeted 5.60% to Rs 6.07. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4338 shares in the past one month.
Repro India Ltd pared 5.04% to Rs 670. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 866 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

