Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Anik Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 255.91% to Rs 56.34 crore
Net Loss of Anik Industries reported to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 255.91% to Rs 56.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 94.09% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.82% to Rs 100.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales56.3415.83 256 100.60118.10 -15 OPM %-6.070 -6.844.83 - PBDT0.480.27 78 11.446.30 82 PBT0.340 0 10.865.49 98 NP-3.13-0.04 -7725 0.305.08 -94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Anik Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 244.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aether Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Power Grid acquires Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission

Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Shah Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 29.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Milkfood consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon