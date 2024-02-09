Sensex (    %)
                        
Priti International standalone net profit rises 41.74% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales decline 21.45% to Rs 22.15 crore
Net profit of Priti International rose 41.74% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.45% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales22.1528.20 -21 OPM %17.079.75 -PBDT4.263.54 20 PBT4.133.43 20 NP3.092.18 42
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

