Priti International standalone net profit rises 41.74% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Priti International rose 41.74% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.45% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.22.1528.2017.079.754.263.544.133.433.092.18