Priti International standalone net profit rises 41.74% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.45% to Rs 22.15 croreNet profit of Priti International rose 41.74% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.45% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales22.1528.20 -21 OPM %17.079.75 -PBDT4.263.54 20 PBT4.133.43 20 NP3.092.18 42
