Protean eGov Technologies receives work order of Rs 161 cr from CERSAI

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Protean eGov Technologies has received and acknowledged Work Order on 02 December 2024 from Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI) (a Government of India Undertaking) for providing services as System Integrator for Design, Development, Implementation and Operations & Maintenance of Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCRR 2.0) for the amount of Rs 161 crore (approx.)

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

