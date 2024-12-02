Business Standard
HCL Technologies collaborates with Google Cloud Security

HCL Technologies collaborates with Google Cloud Security

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

To provide AI-driven Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions to enterprises

HCL Technologies announced a collaboration with Google Cloud Security to provide AI-driven Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions to empower enterprises with comprehensive security coverage to respond to cyber threats.

HCLTech UMDR (Universal Managed Detection and Response) service will leverage HCLTech's Fusion Platform and Google Cloud Security technology to deliver proactive threat detection and effective threat response. HCLTech UMDR service provides a modular operating model for clients looking for flexibility and end-to-end capabilities that deliver advanced detection and protection to complex environments, including operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), hybrid cloud, IAM, end points, network and applications.

 

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

