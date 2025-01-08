Business Standard

PTC Inds slumps on profit selling

PTC Inds slumps on profit selling

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

PTC Industries hit a lower circuit limit of 5% at Rs 16069.20 on profit selling after recent steep gains.

Shares of PTC Industries surged 27.18% in the past three sessions. It has soared 128% in the past one year. The stock hit a record high of Rs 17,166.50 on 7 January 2025.

PTC Industries, a manufacturer of precision metal components, is expanding its aerospace capabilities through its subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies. The company is investing in a new facility in Lucknow, India, to produce titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace and defense applications. This facility will be fully integrated, encompassing the production of aerospace-grade ingots, billets, bars, plates, and sheets from these critical materials.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of PTC Industries surged 112.65% to Rs 17.31 crore while net sales rose 25.84% to Rs 72.37 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

