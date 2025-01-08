Business Standard

Capital Market News

EMS gains on bagging LoA worth Rs 416 crore

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

EMS rose 1.71% to Rs 849 after it received the letter of acceptance (LoA) for Rs 416.46 crore to design and build of sewage treatment plants.

The order entails of designing and building sewage treatment plants with installed capacity of 120, 40 & 35 megaliters per day (MLD) and all appurtenant structures and allied works with operations and maintenance (O&M) of 15 years on DBOT basis From Indore Municipal Corporation, Indore.

The estimated order value is around Rs 416.46 crore wherein EMS is having 26% share with the other JV partner.

EMS is a multi-disciplinary EPC company, headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment and disposal.

 

The company's consolidated net profit rose 9.7% to Rs 49.65 crore on 10.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 233.47 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

