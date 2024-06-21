Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.20%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty FMCG index closed down 1.20% at 55990.1 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Marico Ltd dropped 2.96%, Dabur India Ltd shed 1.80% and Tata Consumer Products Ltd slipped 1.66%. The Nifty FMCG index has soared 9.00% over last one year compared to the 25.20% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.14% and Nifty Media index gained 0.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.28% to close at 23501.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.35% to close at 77209.9 today.