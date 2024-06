Record date is 12 July 2024

Sat Industries has fixed 12 July 2024 as record date for purpose of determining the entitlement of Shareholders for the Final Dividend of Re. 0.15 (7.5 %) per share (on the face value of Rs. 2/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.