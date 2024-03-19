Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.90%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.08%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 2.90% at 35814.65 today. The index is down 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slipped 4.22%, L&T Technology Services Ltd shed 3.65% and Wipro Ltd dropped 3.01%. The Nifty IT index is up 26.00% over last one year compared to the 28.43% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 2.45% and Nifty Pharma index is down 2.17% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.08% to close at 21817.45 while the SENSEX is down 1.01% to close at 72012.05 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.46%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 2.66%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.91%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.71%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Board of Bengal &amp; Assam Company approves commencement of trading activity

Australia Market climbs after RBA rates decision

NTPC to raise Rs 1,500 cr via NCD issuance

Krystal Integrated Services IPO ends with decent subscription

KIOCL upgrades filtration system at pellet plant unit in Mangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon