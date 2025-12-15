Monday, December 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.79%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.79%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 1.79% at 1435.15 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, D B Corp Ltd added 5.84%, Prime Focus Ltd jumped 5.69% and PVR Inox Ltd gained 3.30%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 27.00% over last one year compared to the 5.08% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 0.91% and Nifty FMCG index increased 0.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.08% to close at 26027.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.06% to close at 85213.36 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market snaps 2-days gaining streak; Nifty settles below 26,050 mark

Market snaps 2-days gaining streak; Nifty settles below 26,050 mark

Japanese markets tumble on tech shares

Japanese markets tumble on tech shares

Chinese shares end lower after economic data

Chinese shares end lower after economic data

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Newgen Software's Saudi Arabia arm bags Rs 38-cr contract

Newgen Software's Saudi Arabia arm bags Rs 38-cr contract

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPOMTNL's BKC Housing Block SaleBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon