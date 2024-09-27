Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.55%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.55%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 1.55% at 2114.8 today. The index has lost 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd fell 3.96%, PVR Inox Ltd slipped 3.18% and Tips Industries Ltd shed 2.53%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 5.00% over last one year compared to the 34.09% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.51% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.19% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.14% to close at 26178.95 while the SENSEX has declined 0.31% to close at 85571.85 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

dollars

Forex reserves advance for 6th week to hit record high of $692.3 billlion

delhi pollution

'Total non-compliance': SC raps CAQM over failing to curb Delhi's pollution

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Haryana polls LIVE: Final decision on CM pick will be taken by Congress high command, says Hooda

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE news: BJP wrongly overpowered MCD, stole mandate, says Arvind Kejriwal

finance banking fintech

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024: Result announced at ibps.in; check details inside

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon