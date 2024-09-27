Business Standard
Nifty October futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 26,345.60, a premium of 166.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 26,178.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 37.10 points or 0.14% to 26,178.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.62% to 11.93.

Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

 

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

