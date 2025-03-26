Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems International COO Mandeep Sodhi resigns

R Systems International COO Mandeep Sodhi resigns

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

R Systems International announced that Mandeep Sodhi has tendered his resignation from the position of chief operating officer (COO) of the company, effective from 1 April 2025.

R Systems International is a leading global provider of technology and artificial solutions, along with knowledge services. The company delivers its services and solutions to leading technology companies and businesses to enable their digital transformation.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 15% to Rs 38.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 45.87 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 7.84% YoY to Rs 448.95 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Real Estate gains as arm record sales of Rs 3,000 crore with Birla Arika

Aditya Birla Real Estate gains as arm record sales of Rs 3,000 crore with Birla Arika

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares fall

Care Ratings assigns 'AA-' rating to the LT facilities of Medi Assist Healthcare

Care Ratings assigns 'AA-' rating to the LT facilities of Medi Assist Healthcare

Crisil Ratings reaffirms Hitachi Energy's 'AAA' rating with 'Stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings reaffirms Hitachi Energy's 'AAA' rating with 'Stable' outlook

Muthoot Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Release DateIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon