Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shraddha Prime Projects jumps 48% in seven days

Shraddha Prime Projects jumps 48% in seven days

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Shraddha Prime Projects was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 160.50, extending gains for the seventh consecutive trading session.

Shares of Shraddha Prime Projects surged 47.79% in seven trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 5,034.80 on 04 March 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 160.50 today. The counter has soared 401.22% from its 52-week low of Rs 45.08, which was hit on 16 July 2024.

On the BSE, 8,933 shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 0.18 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 49.3% as against the Sensex's 3.79% increase.

 

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 46.84% as against a 1.31% decrease in Sensex.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 100.5% as against Sensex's 6.86% surge.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 83.368. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 113.33, 108.31, and 92.01, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Shraddha Prime Projects, along with its subsidiary firms, is currently engaged in the real estate development business.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 12.4% to Rs 9.08 crore on a 12% jump in net sales to Rs 43.77 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

