Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from North Central Railway for Provision of EI based Automatic Signaling with continuous track circuiting and other Associated works along with suitable indoor alterations in Electronic interlocking /RRI/PI stations enroute in DhaulpurGwalior Section of Jhansi division of North Central Railway. The value of the project is Rs 72.73 crore.