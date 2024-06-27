Business Standard
Genesys International partners with NNG

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
For collaboration in AI-powered navigation and connected car solutions
Genesys International has announced a strategic partnership with NNG, a leading Automotive navigation and connected car technology solutions provider. Through this collaboration, the company aims to transform the Indian automotive industry by providing its clients with state-of-the-art AI-powered navigation and connected car solutions.
With over 22 years of operational expertise, NNG's technology is embedded in more than 30 million vehicles globally, collaborating with 34 prestigious automotive manufacturers, including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Renault, Ford, Mazda, Jaguar Land Rover, Harley Davidson, McLaren, and Porsche among others. The partnership between Genesys International and NNG will introduce Indian drivers to a unique connected car experience through a wide range of tailor-made solutions by integrating Genesys' elaborate mapping data with NNG's advanced AI-powered navigation systems.
First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

