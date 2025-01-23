Business Standard

Rajratan Global hits 52-week low after Q3 PAT drops 53% YoY

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Rajratan Global Wire slipped 4.64% to Rs 470 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 52.64% to Rs 9.32 crore on 6.16% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 218.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 12.35 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 49.55% on a YoY basis.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 26.25 crore, down 23.31% from Rs 34.23 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA margin reduced to 12% in the December 2024 quarter as against 15% in Q3 FY24.

Rajratan Global Wire is a tyre ancillary, manufacturing bead wire, a critical component used in the manufacture of tyres.

 

The counter hit a 52-week low of 465 in todays intraday session.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

