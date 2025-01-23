Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 January 2025.

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 233.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.65% to Rs.837.40. Volumes stood at 5.76 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd registered volume of 394.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.38% to Rs.333.25. Volumes stood at 9.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Pidilite Industries Ltd saw volume of 19.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.19% to Rs.2,897.70. Volumes stood at 3.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd witnessed volume of 20.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.85% to Rs.9,202.85. Volumes stood at 3.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 7.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.38% to Rs.2,238.70. Volumes stood at 15.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

