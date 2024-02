Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Ramkrishna Forgings announced a significant milestone as it penetrates further into North American market by successfully securing a contract worth US$220 million. This contract spans over a decade and marks the company's foray into a new vertical within the forging sector, focusing on supplying Tier 1 customers in the Light Vehicle segment across North America.