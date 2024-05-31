Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 25.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.78% to Rs 24.42 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 101.06% to Rs 5.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 93.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Ranjan Polysters rose 25.56% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 24.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.24.4222.4593.2684.0913.2711.3612.458.062.902.1610.135.632.331.777.873.991.671.335.712.84