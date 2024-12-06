Business Standard
RBL Bank Ltd spurts 0.06%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 174.33, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.94% in last one year as compared to a 18.23% gain in NIFTY and a 7.16% gain in the Nifty Private Bank.

RBL Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 174.33, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24710.8. The Sensex is at 81821.37, up 0.07%. RBL Bank Ltd has added around 1.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25958.45, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 175.61, up 0.32% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 31.94% in last one year as compared to a 18.23% gain in NIFTY and a 7.16% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

