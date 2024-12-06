Business Standard
Food inflation likely to soften with seasonal easing of vegetables prices and kharif harvest arrivals

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
RBI stated in a latest update that headline CPI inflation surged above the upper tolerance level to 6.2 per cent in October from 5.5 per cent in September and sub-4.0 per cent prints in July-August, propelled by a sharp pick-up in food inflation and an uptick in core (CPI excluding food and fuel) inflation. The central bank opines that going forward; food inflation is likely to soften in Q4 with seasonal easing of vegetables prices and kharif harvest arrivals; and good soil moisture conditions along with comfortable reservoir levels auguring well for rabi production. Adverse weather events and rise in international agricultural commodity prices, however, pose upside risks to food inflation.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

