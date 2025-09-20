Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Redington subsidiary assigns its device distribution and supply agreement with Vodafone to Datagate

Redington subsidiary assigns its device distribution and supply agreement with Vodafone to Datagate

Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Redington announced that its step-down subsidiary, Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi ve Ticaret A. (Arena) through its subsidiary, Arena Connect Teknoloji Sanayi ve Ticaret A., has on 19 September 2025, entered into a definitive agreement with Datagate Bilgisayar Malzemeleri Ticaret A.  for the assignment of a device distribution and supply agreement with Vodafone Dat, Servis ve erik Hizmetleri A. The agreement will be effective from 01 October 2025 and the value of the deal is approximately USD 8 million.

Datagate Bilgisayar Malzemeleri Ticaret A. is an information technology distribution company based out of Turkey.

Indian capital market has facilitated capital raising of around Rs93 lakh crore via equity and debt issuances over last decade

US announces $100000 H1-B visa fee

Oil India inks JV pact with RVUNL to construct RE projects.

Netweb Tech bags Rs 450-cr order for AI GPU Systems Deployment

Fischer Medical Ventures revises Final Dividend

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

