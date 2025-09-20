Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netweb Tech bags Rs 450-cr order for AI GPU Systems Deployment

Netweb Tech bags Rs 450-cr order for AI GPU Systems Deployment

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Netweb Technologies India announced that it has secured a purchase order valued at approximately Rs 450 crore for the supply and deployment of its advanced Tyrone AI GPU-accelerated systems.

The order has been placed by one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions. According to the companys exchange filing, the project involves the deployment of an AI infrastructure facility using the latest Tyrone AI GPU-accelerated systems.

The order is valued at approximately Rs 450 crore and is scheduled to be executed by the end of FY 202526.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.

 

The company designs and manufactures advanced computing infrastructure including AI systems, high-performance computing clusters, storage and data center servers. Its in-house R&D and Make-in-India manufacturing capabilities position it as a key partner in building sovereign AI and compute systems.

On the earnings front, standalone net profit doubled 100.03% to Rs 30.47 crore in Q1 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 101.73% to Rs 301.21 crore versus Q1 FY25.

The counter surged 7.90% to end at Rs 3,280.10 on the BSE on Friday, 19 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fischer Medical Ventures revises Final Dividend

Fischer Medical Ventures revises Final Dividend

Rajesh Exports reports dismal Q1 numbers

Rajesh Exports reports dismal Q1 numbers

PNC Infratech bags Rs 495 cr project from BSRDC

PNC Infratech bags Rs 495 cr project from BSRDC

Sky Gold & Diamonds collaborates with Senco Gold & Diamonds

Sky Gold & Diamonds collaborates with Senco Gold & Diamonds

Manipal Group's Shruti Pai invests Rs 126 cr in Brigade Twin Towers

Manipal Group's Shruti Pai invests Rs 126 cr in Brigade Twin Towers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon