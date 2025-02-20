Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1235.55, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.82% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 19.41% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1235.55, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22899.8. The Sensex is at 75743.9, down 0.26%. Reliance Industries Ltd has slipped around 3% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31198.5, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 99.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1235.5, up 0.54% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is down 15.82% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 19.41% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 46.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

