"At Revolt we call them 'Generation Why' The 'BUILT FOR GENERATION WHY' campaign highlights the bike's impressive 150 km range on a single charge, paired with an affordable monthly EMI starting at Rs 2799/-, establishing it as a compelling e-mobility solution", said the company.

Revolt Motors announced that it has initiated a powerful marketing drive with a TV-led campaign, bolstered by a strong digital presence and strategic OOH media presence in 65 cities. The campaign is geared towards new age riders who are pushing the industry to continuously reinvent performance, smart intelligence, economy, and sustainability.