Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Heads UP Ventures Ltd, Kalyani Investment Company Ltd, Hindustan Motors Ltd and Premier Explosives Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2024.

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 126.4 at 22-Apr-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11221 shares in the past one month.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 16.16. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41494 shares in the past one month.

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd spiked 18.40% to Rs 4617.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3314 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 549 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Motors Ltd exploded 18.39% to Rs 28. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Premier Explosives Ltd gained 17.31% to Rs 2444.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15850 shares in the past one month.

