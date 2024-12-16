Business Standard
RMC Switchgears plans to set up solar module manufacturing plant

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

With an investment of Rs 100 cr

RMC Switchgears announced its plans to exploit its manufacturing strengths to establish a state of the art Solar module manufacturing plant with an Annual Production Capacity of 1 GWp and manufacture the Solar Module Mounting structure with the same capacity at Badodiya Village, Chaksu Tehsil, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

This ambitious project, with an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 100 crore, reflects RMC's commitment to strengthening its renewable energy capabilities and driving sustainable growth.

The new facility will be located on land adjoining the company's current operational plant, ensuring seamless integration and operational eciency. The project's CAPEX will be financed through a prudent mix of internal accruals, equity, and debt, underscoring RMC's disciplined financial strategy. Both Plants are expected to be operational by July 2025, and commercial revenues are expected from August 2025.

 

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

