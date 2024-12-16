Godavari Biorefineries plans to add 200 KLPD Corn/grain-based distillery

With investment of Rs 130 cr
Godavari Biorefineries has announced an investment in grain/corn-based ethanol to further strengthen its ethanol production capabilities. The company plans to invest approximately Rs 130 crore in a new 200 KLPD corn/grain-based distillery to its existing operations, enhancing flexibility through dual-feedstock capability. The company reported a 25% Y-O-Y increase in revenue growth in H1FY25, demonstrating its operational strength and focus on sustainable growth.
Key Highlights of the Investment:
Proposed Capacity: 200 KLPD Corn/grain-based distillery.
Investment Required: Approximately Rs 130 crore.
Mode of Finance: Internal accruals and debt.
Commissioning Timeline: Q4 FY 2026
