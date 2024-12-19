Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rupee breaches Rs 85 per dollar mark for first time ever

Rupee breaches Rs 85 per dollar mark for first time ever

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee is extending downside and slipped below Rs 85 per dollar mark for the first time ever. Sharp spike in US dollar overseas coupled with weak local equities added pressure on the local unit. Indian shares opened on a weak note Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a 25-bps rate cut as expected but revised its projections to signal just two interest rate cuts next year compared to the four previously forecast, citing stubbornly high inflation. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 923 points, or 1.2 percent, at 79,258 in early trade as the dollar and bond yields jumped after hawkish Fed rate cut. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 250 points, or 1 percent, at 23,947. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 85.03 and breached the crucial 85.00 level against the greenback to hit a low of 85.08 so far during the day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ChatGPT on WhatsApp

OpenAI's ChatGPT is now on WhatsApp: How to start texting with AI chatbot

china Flag, China

China tightens oversight of foreign accounting firms' domestic operations

Supriya Shrinate, Supriya, Shrinate

Cong claims Centre asked X to remove Shah's video from their platform

Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin

Ashwin returns to Chennai after announcing his retirement in Brisbane

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy announcement pending as ICC continues trophy tour

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon