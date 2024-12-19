Business Standard
KFin Tech jumps over 13% in two days

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

KFin Technologies soared 5.51% to Rs 1398.75, extending gains for the second straight session.

The stock has jumped 13.34% in two sessions after the company on Tuesday (18 December) announced its entry into BlackRock's Aladdin Provider Network. This move aims to enhance its operational efficiency and service offerings for asset managers by leveraging the Aladdin platform.

By joining this network, KFintech will gain access to a robust ecosystem of global asset servicers, enabling it to provide differentiated fund administration and accounting solutions to its clients.

The asset management industry often faces challenges such as legacy systems, manual processes, and inconsistent data standards, leading to inefficiencies and operational risks.

 

"By leveraging the Aladdin platforms propriety data interfaces and workflows, KFintech will be able to better integrate the flow of data between KFintech and asset managers on the platform. This, in turn, will enable KFintech to digitize manual processes, align reference data and research fund activity in real-time, and conduct middle office operations on behalf of clients," KFin Technologies said in a statement.

Aladdin is a powerful financial technology platform developed by BlackRock. It serves as a central hub for institutional investors, unifying their investment management processes. By establishing a common data language, Aladdin enables institutions to scale their operations, gain deeper insights into their portfolios, and drive business transformation. It integrates sophisticated risk analytics with comprehensive tools for portfolio management, trading, operations, and accounting, all within a single, unified system. Importantly, Aladdin is designed for institutional use and is not intended for individual investors. Aladdin Provider is a key component that facilitates seamless connections between asset managers and service providers within the Aladdin ecosystem.

KFin Technologies is a leading financial services provider offering a wide range of solutions to the capital markets ecosystem. It caters to asset managers and corporate issuers across various asset classes in India and globally. In India, KFintech dominates the mutual fund and alternative investment fund (AIF) sectors. It also provides technology-driven solutions to wealth managers and plays a significant role in the National Pension System. General Atlantic, a prominent global private equity firm, is the company's promoter.

SBI appoints Rama Mohan Rao Amara as MD

New workers enrolled under ESI Scheme record surge of 3% on year October-24

Avalon Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Spicejet gains on settling $16-million dispute with Genesis

Dollar index soars in reaction to hawkish stance by US Fed

On a consolidated basis, net profit of KFin Technologies rose 45.52% to Rs 89.32 crore while net sales rose 34.22% to Rs 280.47 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

