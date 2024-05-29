Sales rise 22.60% to Rs 65.58 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 14.10% to Rs 12.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 246.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings rose 123.11% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.60% to Rs 65.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.65.5853.49246.70236.0317.4616.1012.7514.4110.787.9129.1832.437.253.8116.2619.185.602.5112.6114.68