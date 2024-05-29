Business Standard
Samkrg Pistons &amp; Rings standalone net profit rises 123.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 22.60% to Rs 65.58 crore
Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings rose 123.11% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.60% to Rs 65.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.10% to Rs 12.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 246.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales65.5853.49 23 246.70236.03 5 OPM %17.4616.10 -12.7514.41 - PBDT10.787.91 36 29.1832.43 -10 PBT7.253.81 90 16.2619.18 -15 NP5.602.51 123 12.6114.68 -14
First Published: May 29 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

