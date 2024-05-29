Sales rise 22.60% to Rs 65.58 croreNet profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings rose 123.11% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.60% to Rs 65.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.10% to Rs 12.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 246.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content