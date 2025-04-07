Monday, April 07, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sanathan Textiles receives affirmation in credit ratings

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

From ICRA

Sanathan Textiles has received credit ratings from ICRA reaffirming the rating while the outlook has been revised to positive.

Long term - Fund based - Term Loans (Rs. 35 crore) - [ICRA]A (Positive); reaffirmed. Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

Long term - Fund based Limits (Rs. 160 crore) - [ICRA]A (Positive); reaffirmed. Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

Short term -Non-fund based Limits (Rs. 715 crore) - [ICRA]A2+; reaffirmed

Total - Rs. 910 crore

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

