Sanathan Textiles receives affirmation in credit ratings

From ICRASanathan Textiles has received credit ratings from ICRA reaffirming the rating while the outlook has been revised to positive.
Long term - Fund based - Term Loans (Rs. 35 crore) - [ICRA]A (Positive); reaffirmed. Outlook revised to Positive from Stable
Long term - Fund based Limits (Rs. 160 crore) - [ICRA]A (Positive); reaffirmed. Outlook revised to Positive from Stable
Short term -Non-fund based Limits (Rs. 715 crore) - [ICRA]A2+; reaffirmed
Total - Rs. 910 crore
