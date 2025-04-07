Monday, April 07, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Ports commences operations at Colombo West International Terminal

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has announced the commencement of operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), located at the Port of Colombo.

Developed under a landmark public-private partnership, CWIT is operated by a consortium comprising India's largest port operator APSEZ, leading Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, under a 35-year Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) agreement.

The CWIT project represents a significant investment of USD 800 million and features a 1,400-metre quay length and 20-metre depth, enabling the terminal to handle approximately 3.2 million Twentyfoot Equivalent Units (TEUs) annually. It is the first deep-water terminal in Colombo to be fully automated, designed to enhance cargo handling capabilities, improve vessel turnaround times and elevate the port's status as a key transshipment hub in South Asia.

 

Construction began in early 2022 and has since achieved rapid progress. With the installation of cutting-edge infrastructure now nearing completion, CWIT is poised to set new benchmarks in operational efficiency and reliability in regional maritime logistics.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

