Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2024.
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sanghvi Movers Ltd surged 9.34% to Rs 1240 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47327 shares in the past one month.
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd spiked 7.92% to Rs 129.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 7.29% to Rs 676.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9861 shares in the past one month.
Steel Authority of India Ltd advanced 6.39% to Rs 129.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.97 lakh shares in the past one month.
Welspun Corp Ltd jumped 5.81% to Rs 540.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83960 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 0.44%, gains for fifth straight session

Market under pressure; metal shares slip

Volumes spurt at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra tractor sales decline 16% in Feb'24

Nifty trade near day's high; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Borosil Renewables jumps as board OKs raising Rs 500 cr via rights issue

Landmark Cars spurts after receiving LoI from MG Motor for Ujjain dealership

Auro Pharma's Telangana injectable facility gets 7 USFDA observations

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon